Five-Run 4th Worthy of a Relaxing Win as Crushers Take Series

August 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (40-30) hit 40 wins and took the series from the Windy City Thunderbolts (31-41) on Saturday, winning 5-3 on Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Night. It's five o'clock somewhere, and the Crushers scored five runs. Poetry. The Crushers remain in 3rd place in the Frontier League West.

Both LHP Jack Eisenbarger and RHP John Mikolaicyk were dealing through the first three frames, but it was Lake Erie who struck first in the bottom of the 4th.

LF Ronald Washington sent a shock through the stadium with a two-run blast to break the deadlock, his 10th homer of the year. CF Burle Dixon added on with a bases loaded sacrifice fly moments later. Then, 2B Alberti Chavez smoked a two-run double to complete a five run inning for Lake Erie. The double was Chavez's second hit of the game. He had already extended his hitting streak to nine games since joining Lake Erie.

In the top of the fifth inning, Windy City responded with two runs themselves. One would come via a solo home run from the bat of 2B Reed Chumley. CF Cam Phelts belted an RBI triple later in the inning, but was stranded at third by Jack Eisenbarger, who finished a quality start. Eisenbarger's line: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K on 89 pitches.

LF Thomas Rodriguez homered off Crushers reliever RHP Christian Scafidi in the 7th, but that was the rest of what Windy City could manage against Lake Erie. RHP Sammy Tavarez and RHP Trevor Kuncl pitched scoreless frames to close out the game. Jack Eisenbarger (7-4) got the win, and Trevor Kuncl (17) logged the save with two K's in the 9th.

The game might've ended at 9:27pm EST, but everybody knows it's ALWAYS five o'clock at Crushers Stadium.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Windy City ThunderBolts 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 6 0

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 X 5 4 1

The Crushers now look to the series finale Sunday, August 4, they will battle against the Thunderbolts with aspirations of a series sweep on their mind. The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. EST with a fun-filled day of festivities for Cartoon Day and a Sunday Fun Day at Crushers Stadium.

