Five-Run Fourth Dooms Bolts

August 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, OH- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the middle game of a three-game series 5-3 to the Lake Erie Crushers Saturday night at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium.

The first three innings of the game were scoreless until Crushers (40-30) outfielder Ron Washington took one deep in the bottom of the fourth. A two-run home run gave the Crushers a 2-0 lead and for Washington his 15th RBI against Windy City (31-41) this season.

Moments later with the bases loaded, Burle Dixon hit a sacrifice fly making it 3-0 Crushers. Alberti Chavez proceeded to blast a two run double and raised a commanding 5-0 Crushers lead, all in the fourth inning.

The Bolts got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Reed Chumley smoked his first professional home run cutting the deficit at 5-1. Joe Johnson singled with two outs. Cam Phelts tripled in Johnson, making it a three-rub deficit at 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, Thomas Rodriguez cracked his second home run of the season a solo shot cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Windy City starting RHP John Mikolaicyk (3-4) tossed 3.2 innings conceding five earned runs over four hits while walking four and striking out two.

The Windy City bullpen did not allow a hit following the departure of Mikolaicyk.

LHP Caleb Riedel tossed 2.1 scoreless innings striking out three. Bolts RHP Dan Brown pitched a scoreless seventh and LHP Jack Mahoney a scoreless eighth.

The Bolts are back on the diamond Sunday afternoon at 1:05 CDT for the series finale game of a three-game set against the Crushers at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. Windy City LHP Michael Barker (2-5, 6.50) v Lake Erie RHP Matt Mullern (3-6, 5.50).

