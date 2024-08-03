ValleyCats and Boulders Washed Out; Doubleheader to be Played on Friday, August 16th

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and New York Boulders game on Saturday at Clover Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather. Tri-City will play New York in a doubleheader on Friday, August 16 th with first pitch slated for 5 PM. There will be two seven-inning games in the twinbill on August 16 th.

Up next, the ValleyCats are set to take on the Boulders on Sunday, August 4 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tri-City takes on the New York Boulders for a three-game set from Aug. 2-4. The 'Cats return to "The Joe" for a three-game midweek series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles from Aug. 6-8, and a three-game weekend series against the Boulders from Aug. 9-11. Y ou can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

