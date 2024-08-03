Grizzlies Win Fourth Straight, Claim Series in Schaumburg

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies won their fourth straight game in convincing fashion, amassing 12 hits and six runs offensively while holding the Schaumburg Boomers to just one run for the second straight night, clinching the weekend series with a 6-1 decision at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

Gateway started the game off against Cole Cook (3-4) with three straight hits that produced a run before Cook could record a single out. Gabe Holt reached base on a bunt single on the first pitch of the game, went to third on an automatic double by Abdiel Diaz, and scored on an RBI single by Peter Zimmermann to make it 1-0 Grizzlies. Gateway would double the lead to 2-0 in the third inning on another RBI single by Zimmermann after Cook had walked back-to-back batters with one out.

Then, in the fourth inning, the Grizzlies pulled away. With a runner on first base and one out, Edwin Mateo reached first with a bunt single, and went to second on an error on the same play by Boomers third baseman Paxton Wallace. The lead runner, Cole Brannen, then scored along with Mateo on an two-run double by Dale Thomas, marking the rookie's first professional RBIs and giving the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead. Holt's sacrifice fly later in the inning would increase the lead to 5-0.

On the mound, Lukas Veinbergs (3-4) had to work around many baserunners in his five innings of work, but only allowed one run to score despite walking five batters and allowing five hits. That run came on a two-out RBI single by Alec Craig in the bottom of the fourth inning, making the score 5-1. Gateway would get that run back in the top of the sixth, however, when Diaz reached base on an RBI single that was lost in the night sky by Chase Dawson in center field, accounting for the final run of the game and the 6-1 final score.

Alvery De Los Santos did the rest, as the right-hander pitched the final four innings of the game for the save, allowing two hits and three walks, but no runs as the Grizzlies clinched their fourth series victory over the Boomers this season in four tries.

Gateway will now look to sweep the weekend series and win a fifth consecutive game on Sunday, August 4, at 1:00 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field, with both teams having yet to announce their starting pitcher.

