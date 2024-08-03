Eight-Run Outburst Lifts Slammers to Victory Overr Y'alls

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers had The Force on their side Saturday, scoring 10 runs in their second straight win over the Florence Y'alls.

Florence (33-37) broke the early scoreless tie in the top of the third inning with a grand slam by Brian Fuentes.

Justin Lavey led off with a double, advancing to third base on a bunt single by Ed Johnson. Craig Massey walked to load the bases for Fuentes, who put the Y'alls up with his bases-clearing home run.

Florence has now hit a home run in nine of its last ten games. Hank Zeisler continued the hot streak with a triple to right-center field in the next at bat, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Hrustich to put the visitors up 5-0.

Joliet (30-41) responded with an even bigger display of offense in the top of the fifth, scoring eight runs.

Victor Nova led off with a walk before singles by Adam Pottinger and Chris Davis loaded the bases for Andrew Fernandez. The rookie from UT Martin walked to score the Slammers' first run of the game, then Pottinger scored when Brandon Heidal hit a ground ball to second base that ended in a fielder's choice.

Liam McArthur continued the scoring with a single through the left side, scoring Davis, then Antonio Valdez walked to again load the bases. Y'alls reliever Carter Poiry walked Matthew Warkentin to cut Joliet's deficit to one run, then Jonathan Sierra put the home team ahead with a single up the middle to bring home McArthur and Valdez.

Nova walked to once again load the bases, then Pottinger reached first base on an infield single to score Warkentin. Florence walked in a run for the third time in the inning two at bats later when Fernandez drew a walk for the second time in the bottom of the fifth, giving the jailbirds their eighth run of the frame.

The Y'alls evened the score again in the top of the seventh off singles by Massey, Zeisler, and a double to right-center field by Stephen Hrustich. Zeisler was thrown out at home plate after a strong relay throw by Antonio Valdez to maintain the tied game.

Valdez made another key play in the bottom of the eighth inning, singling to left field with two outs and beginning a rally by the Slammers offense. Matthew Warkentin hit a deep flyball to the warning track in center field in the next at bat, scoring Valdez to retake the lead. Jonathan Sierra added an insurance run with a single to right field, plating Warkentin to put Joliet up by two runs.

Cameron Smith held off Florence's last-ditch comeback attempt, clinching an 8-6 victory for the Slammers.

Jake Armstrong threw six innings for Joliet, allowing six hits and five earned runs while walking one batter and fanning four. Ty Good allowed one hit with zero runs and two strikeouts in four innings pitched for Florence.

The Slammers will go for the sweep against the Y'alls tomorrow, August 4, as the team hosts the Ballpark Olympic Games. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

