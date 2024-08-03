Pitchers' Duel Sinks Titans in Loss to Capitales

Québec City, QC - Despite an early 1-0 lead and five solid innings from Bryan Peña, the Ottawa Titans (40-30) dropped the middle game of the series to the Québec Capitales (47-24) by a slim 3-1 final on Saturday.

In his first start back with the Capitales, right-hander Ruben Ramirez (win, 1-0) was in tough early on, seeing a hit batter and a walk put two on with nobody out. Following a single from Jamey Smart, a strong throw to the plate cut down the potential opening run as Jackie Urabez was thrown out at the dish trying to score. Next, Christian Ibarra plated the Titans' lone run with a single to right, scoring AJ Wright.

For the third time this season in ten starts, left-hander Bryan Peña (loss, 4-5) fanned eight-plus hitters, tossing up three consecutive zeros to start the night.

The Capitales pulled level in the fourth - seeing an Anthony Quirion single plate Kyle Crowl's leadoff double. Later, David Glaude's chopper to first scored the go-ahead run - as the Titans attempted to cut down Tommy Seidl at the plate.

For Ruben Ramirez, the advantage was plenty - as the righty at one point sat down seven straight - and only saw three hits and four base runners reach the rest of the night following the rocky first. Getting the win, Ramirez went six and two-thirds, allowing one run, on five hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

After five innings of two-run ball from Peña - the Titans turned to McLain Harris for the first time on the road trip - seeing the right-hander allowed a run on three hits in the sixth, as Mathieu Sirois' third extra-base hit of the series made it 3-1.

Following Harris' outing, Scott Prins tossed two scoreless innings - pitching out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the eighth to keep the Titans in striking distance.

The best offensive chance since the first for the Titans emerged in the ninth - as Frank Moscatiello (save, 13) walked two and hit one to load the bases with one out. The all-star managed to escape trouble by getting pop-outs off the bats of Lamar Briggs and Evan Berkey to end the threat.

With the defeat, the Titans have now dropped eight in a row to the Capitales - with their last win coming on Canada Day of 2023 at Ottawa Stadium.

The Ottawa Titans end a seven-game Canadian road trip, with the finale of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. On Tuesday, the Titans are back home to start a six-game homestand with the first of three against the New England Knockouts at 6:30 p.m. From Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

