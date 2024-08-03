Jordan DiValerio Spins Nine Inning Shutout in 7th-Straight Win
August 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - Jordan DiValerio spun Washington's first nine-inning shutout since the third to last game of 2023 for the Wild Things in a Saturday night win that 2,448 took in at Wild Things Park. The win was Washington's seventh in a row and 48th of the season.
DiValerio allowed only two hits and faced one over the minimum in the outing, his 15th of the season. The righty fanned five Miners, improving his record to 7-2 on the 2024 campaign, his first with the Wild Things.
Washington scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Tommy Caufield that plated Caleb McNeely following his lead-off triple in the frame. It took until the eighth, but Washington added insurance on an RBI single from Brandon McIlwain, scoring Andrew Czech to make it 2-0. The single was McIlwain's second of the night. He was the only Wild Thing with a multi-hit performance in the win.
Washington will look for an eighth-straight win tomorrow and a second-straight sweep. The Wild Things take on the Miners from a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars Night, presented by Signal Security. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the Cantina Band playing pregame. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Phillips Sets All-Time HR Record as Otters Crush Jackals - Evansville Otters
- Pitchers' Duel Sinks Titans in Loss to Capitales - Ottawa Titans
- Grizzlies Win Fourth Straight, Claim Series in Schaumburg - Gateway Grizzlies
- Jordan DiValerio Spins Nine Inning Shutout in 7th-Straight Win - Washington Wild Things
- Five-Run 4th Worthy of a Relaxing Win as Crushers Take Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- Grizzlies Win Fourth Straight, Claim Series in Schaumburg - Gateway Grizzlies
- Boomers Clipped by Gateway - Schaumburg Boomers
- Eight-Run Outburst Lifts Slammers to Victory Overr Y'alls - Joliet Slammers
- Five-Run Fourth Dooms Bolts - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats and Boulders Washed Out; Doubleheader to be Played on Friday, August 16th - Tri-City ValleyCats
- FL Recap - FL
- ValleyCats Take Care of Business Against Boulders After Rain Delay - Tri-City ValleyCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Jordan DiValerio Spins Nine Inning Shutout in 7th-Straight Win
- Czech Walks-off Miners to Complete Ninth Inning Comeback
- Early Lead Holds, Washington Sweeps Joliet on Road
- Wild Things Take Middle Game Behind Fregio Start, Scattered Offense
- Wild Things' Late Offense Brings Series-Opening Win in Joliet