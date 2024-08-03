Jordan DiValerio Spins Nine Inning Shutout in 7th-Straight Win

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Jordan DiValerio spun Washington's first nine-inning shutout since the third to last game of 2023 for the Wild Things in a Saturday night win that 2,448 took in at Wild Things Park. The win was Washington's seventh in a row and 48th of the season.

DiValerio allowed only two hits and faced one over the minimum in the outing, his 15th of the season. The righty fanned five Miners, improving his record to 7-2 on the 2024 campaign, his first with the Wild Things.

Washington scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Tommy Caufield that plated Caleb McNeely following his lead-off triple in the frame. It took until the eighth, but Washington added insurance on an RBI single from Brandon McIlwain, scoring Andrew Czech to make it 2-0. The single was McIlwain's second of the night. He was the only Wild Thing with a multi-hit performance in the win.

Washington will look for an eighth-straight win tomorrow and a second-straight sweep. The Wild Things take on the Miners from a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars Night, presented by Signal Security. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the Cantina Band playing pregame. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

