Phillips Sets All-Time HR Record as Otters Crush Jackals

August 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters demolished the Dark Side on a Star Wars Saturday night, defeating the New Jersey Jackals 21-0 at Bosse Field.

Dakota Phillips broke the Otters' (29-41) career home run record, hitting his 51st and 52nd on a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and a grand slam in the eighth. The two homers elevated him over Chris Sweeney, who held the previous record at 51.

Evansville tied its season high in runs, matching when they scored 21 against Gateway in early June. They picked up hits all over the yard tonight, picking up 20 on the Jackals' (23-47) pitching staff.

Despite all the offensive explosion, the Otters' arms should not go unnoticed as they notched their third shutout of the year, holding New Jersey to just three hits. Right-hander Casey Delgado (1-0) was given his first decision of the year after pitching in five scoreless frames, allowing two hits while racking up six strikeouts with no walks.

Out of the bullpen, Parker Brahms, Chip Korbacher, Jakob Meyer and Alex Valdez each pitched in one scoreless inning.

Eight of the starting nine had multi-hit nights. Tallying four knocks, Mason White garnered as many RBI. Pavin Parks and Logan Brown also had a homer and three RBI each.

Phillips picked up seven RBI with his two jacks. He is now one RBI shy of John Schultz's all-time career record of 220.

In the first inning and second innings, the Otters jumped ahead with a run in each frame. They then scored five in the third, four in the fifth, six in the sixth and four in the eighth to finalize the run totals.

The night consisted of many smiles for the home crowd as the Otters have a chance to close out the homestand 6-1 with the brooms looming tomorrow against New Jersey. Looking to sweep, Evansville will take the field first with a 12:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

