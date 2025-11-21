Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Stockton Kings Defeat Valley Suns, 131-112 - Stockton Kings
- Raptors 905 Swat the Swarm in Back-To-Back Matchups - Raptors 905
- Windy City Defeats Iowa, Mac McClung Dominates with 42 Points - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Announce Local Broadcast Schedule
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Valley Suns Select Bryce Thompson in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach Paul Jesperson's Coaching Staff