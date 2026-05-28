Utah Royals Got a Magician on the Pitch Mina Tanaka
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026
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Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
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