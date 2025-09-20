Utah Royals Captain Paige Monaghan on Savannah DeMelo and Racing Louisville

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







A true leader on and off the field.

Paige Monaghan used her pregame interview to recognize the Reign medical staff who helped Savannah DeMelo and to send Utah's thoughts to Sav and the Racing squad.







