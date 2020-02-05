Ustimenko Named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month

Princeton, NJ - Kirill Ustimenko of the Reading Royals has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. It is the sixth time in team history and the first since Jan. 2018 (John Muse) a Royals netminder has won Goaltender of the Month. Ustimenko is the first Royals rookie goalie ever to win the monthly distinction.

Ustimenko went 6-1-1 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in eight appearances during the month.

Royals to win Goaltender of the Month

Peter Hamerlik (Feb. 2004, 6-0-1, 1.42 GAA, .955 sv.%)

Cody Rudkowsky (Nov. 2005, 6-1-0, 1.72 GAA, .943 sv.%, 1 shutout)

Philipp Grubauer (Nov. 2012, 10-1-0, 2.13 GAA, .919 sv.%)

Riley Gill (Mar. 2013, 9-2-1, 1.24 GAA, .953 sv.%, 3 shutouts)

John Muse (Jan. 2018, 9-2-0, 1.97 GAA, .940 sv.%, 1 shutout)

Kirill Ustimenko (Jan. 2020, 6-1-1, 1.87 GAA, .935 sv.%).

The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight appearances while making at least 24 saves five times. After suffering a loss in his first appearance of the month on Jan. 4 against Worcester, Ustimenko went 6-0-1 over his final seven starts.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (80th overall) of the 2017 NHLâEntry Draft, Ustimenko leads ECHLârookies, and is third overall in the league, with 18 wins while ranking sixth with a 2.48 goals-against average and tied for eighth with a .916 save percentage.

Ustimenko spent the previous three seasons in the Junior Hockey League (MHL) in Russia, and earned a bronze medal with Russia at the 2017 U18 IIHFâWorld Championship. Last season, he led all MHL goaltenders, and set an all-time MHL record, with 12 shutouts, bettering his previous best of 11 from 2017-18.

