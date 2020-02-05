"Red Out" for Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction This Weekend

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation return once again to team up in support of children's cardiac health and look to paint the seats red this Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Steelheads host the rival Utah Grizzlies for Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction Weekend at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads will wear custom-designed jerseys created by the Jayden DeLuca Foundation for both games, and those jerseys will be available for fans to purchase through a silent auction throughout the weekend. Starting on Friday, fans can visit the breezeway behind Section 114 and put in their bids until the end of the second intermission on Saturday. Fans are also encouraged to wear red on Friday night for National Wear Red Day to help fill CenturyLink Arena in a single color of solidarity against heart disease.

Proceeds from the jersey auction go towards the Jayden DeLuca Foundation, which supports children and their families in the battle against cardiac disease and works to promote scientific and medical research to find cures for cardiac diseases. The foundation was established in 2008 by Jeremy and Karalie DeLuca following the passing of their daughter, Jayden, due to a congenital heart condition.

Last season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community raised $16,570 in donations, and over the last two seasons over $36,000 has been contributed through this event.

"We're very excited to have Karalie and Jeremy DeLuca partner with their great organization once again during Heart Month," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "We know all funds raised will help those who are struggling with heart disease in Jayden's honor. Heart disease affects many of us in different ways, and those challenges for the families of impacted children are even greater."

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Steelheads cell phone wallet courtesy of Higgins & Rutledge Insurance. Fans can meet the players following Saturday's game and get autographs during the Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session by lining up on the concourse after the final whistle. Jersey auction winners will also receive their jerseys and have a chance to take photos and receive the jersey from that player.

This is the fourth of five jersey auctions of the season and the second going directly to the Treasure Valley community. The Nickelodeon Night auction for St. Luke's Children's in December drew nearly $10,000 for pediatric research and initiatives.

Both games on Friday and Saturday begin at 7:10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, February 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

