K-Wings Fend off Mavs in Return Home

KALAMAZOO, MI - It had been 18 days since the Kalamazoo Wings (17-21-5-1) played a home game at Wings Event Center before Wednesday's return from a season-long road trip. The K-Wings fended off the Kansas City Mavericks (19-24-3-1), 3-2 to pick up at least a point in six of their last seven games.

The K-Wings struck first after a three-save sequence from Kansas City goaltender Tyler Parsons. When the puck cleared the crease area into the corner, Justin Kovacs threw a pass back toward the net and Austin Farley chipped the shot over Parsons to give Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead after one. The goal extended Farley's point streak to six games.

Following a successful 5-on-3 penalty kill to start the second period, the Mavericks tied the game when Mitch Hults knocked a rebound out of mid-air 3:39 into the frame. Kalamazoo went back in front when Justin Taylor redirected a point shot from Ian Edmondson into the net to make it 2-1, but again Kansas City answered. This time Rocco Carzo's shot trickled past Jake Hildebrand and Carzo followed his own shot, knocking the loose puck sitting in the crease the rest of the way across the goal line to even the score at 2-2 after two.

Matt VanVoorhis, who sparked Kalamazoo's second period goal with a relentless forecheck behind the net, scored the eventual game-winner 5:05 into the final frame when he tapped in a centering pass from Boston Leier, who returned to the K-Wings lineup Wednesday after missing the last 21 games with an injury.

Hildebrand stopped 26 of 28 shots in his 12th victory of the season. The second-year K-Wings goaltender is 4-0-1 in his last five starts.

