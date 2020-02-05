Desharnais Returns to Wichita
February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-har-nay) to the Thunder.
Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. In 23 games for the Thunder, the Laval, Quebec native has 10 assists. He was recalled to Bakersfield on January 30.
The Thunder returns home tonight to host the Utah Grizzlies starting at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2020
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named January Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Saulnier Earns Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Saulnier Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- "Red Out" for Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction This Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Johansson Makes NHL Debut with Buffalo Sabres - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lightning Reassign Mike Condon to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ustimenko Named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month - Reading Royals
- Reading's Ustimenko Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.