Desharnais Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-har-nay) to the Thunder.

Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. In 23 games for the Thunder, the Laval, Quebec native has 10 assists. He was recalled to Bakersfield on January 30.

The Thunder returns home tonight to host the Utah Grizzlies starting at 7:05 p.m.

