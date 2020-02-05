Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for January. It is the second conseutive month McGauley has received the monthly honor, making him the first player since Florida's Mathieu Roy in 2012-13 to capture the award in back-to-back months.

McGauley scored six goals and added 13 assists for 19 points in 14 games during January.

The 24-year-old picked up at least one point in 10 of his 14 games and had four multi-point games, including five points (3g-2a) in a 6-1 win at Allen on Jan. 13 and three points (0g-3a) in a 5-2 victory at Atlanta on Jan. 28.

Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with Colorado, McGauley leads the ECHL with 39 assists, and is second with 56 points and a +31 rating in 41 games with the Grizzlies this season. He has also skated in three games with the Eagles.

A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, McGauley has recorded 118 points (43g-75a) in 152 career ECHL games with Utah and South Carolina and added 11 points (2g-9a) in 40 career American Hockey League games with Colorado and Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, McGauley tallied 259 points (102g-157a) in 276 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Saskatoon and Brandon.

Runners Up: Trevor Olson, Orlando (12 gp, 9g, 5a, 14 pts.) and Brennan Saulnier, Rapid City (14 gp, 10g, 10a, 20 pts).

Also Nominated: Logan Roe (Florida),âBrady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Jeff King (Idaho), Alexis D'Aoust (Jacksonville), Matheson Iacopelli (Kalamazoo), Corey Mackin (Reading), Max Novak (South Carolina), Josh Kestner (Toledo) and Cam Brown (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.