Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for January. It is the second conseutive month McGauley has received the monthly honor, making him the first player since Florida's Mathieu Roy in 2012-13 to capture the award in back-to-back months.
McGauley scored six goals and added 13 assists for 19 points in 14 games during January.
The 24-year-old picked up at least one point in 10 of his 14 games and had four multi-point games, including five points (3g-2a) in a 6-1 win at Allen on Jan. 13 and three points (0g-3a) in a 5-2 victory at Atlanta on Jan. 28.
Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with Colorado, McGauley leads the ECHL with 39 assists, and is second with 56 points and a +31 rating in 41 games with the Grizzlies this season. He has also skated in three games with the Eagles.
A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, McGauley has recorded 118 points (43g-75a) in 152 career ECHL games with Utah and South Carolina and added 11 points (2g-9a) in 40 career American Hockey League games with Colorado and Hershey.
Prior to turning pro, McGauley tallied 259 points (102g-157a) in 276 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Saskatoon and Brandon.
Runners Up: Trevor Olson, Orlando (12 gp, 9g, 5a, 14 pts.) and Brennan Saulnier, Rapid City (14 gp, 10g, 10a, 20 pts).
Also Nominated: Logan Roe (Florida),âBrady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Jeff King (Idaho), Alexis D'Aoust (Jacksonville), Matheson Iacopelli (Kalamazoo), Corey Mackin (Reading), Max Novak (South Carolina), Josh Kestner (Toledo) and Cam Brown (Wheeling).
Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
