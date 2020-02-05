Johansson Makes NHL Debut with Buffalo Sabres

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - Former Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson made his National Hockey League (NHL) debut with the Buffalo Sabres, Cincinnati's NHL affiliate, on Tuesday night. He entered the game in the second period and stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced in Buffalo's 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

"It's a great experience," remarked Johannsson after the game. "It's something [I've been] looking forward to and dreamed of since we were kids. Not the way you want the game to go, but I'm just glad to have had my first minutes."

"It was exciting for us as an organization to see Jonas make his NHL debut on Tuesday night," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "It shows the commitment the Sabres have in developing their prospects in Cincinnati, and he is very deserving of this opportunity. We are excited to see his hard work continuing to pay off for him."

Drafted by the Sabers in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cyclones, accounting for an overall record of 32-16-2-2, along with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 SV%. Last season was his best in a Cyclones uniform, as he turned out a mark of 18-5-1-2, along with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 SV%. He won each of his last seven starts and eight of his last nine, and allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions during the season. Additionally, he was tied for second in the ECHL with three shutouts.

Recalled by the Sabres last Wednesday, Johansson has appeared in 20 games this season for the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, posting a record of 13-3-3, and he ranks third in the AHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and is fifth with a .925 save percentage. He also represented the Americans in last weekend's AHL All-Star Game in Ontario, CA.

He made his North American debut late in the 2016-17 season with the Americans, appearing in seven games and posting a 3-3-1 record along with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Johansson is the 24th former Cyclone to make his NHL debut after skating in Cincinnati, and the 674th ECHL alum to appear in an NHL game.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.