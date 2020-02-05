Saulnier Earns Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL today that rookie forward and 2020 ECHL All-Star Brennan Saulnier has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Saulnier joins Tyler Coulter (November) as the second rookie to achieve Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month honors this season.

Saulnier averaged nearly two-points-per-game and goal-per-game paces in January with 10 goals and 20 points in 14 games. Saulnier's 10 goals led the entire ECHL in January, his 20 points were tied for the ECHL lead, and his +7 rating was tied for third in the ECHL as well. Of the 14 games he played in the month, 7 featured multi-point performances. Saulnier had two 4-point outings during the month, one of which included his second hat trick of the season on January 25th against Wichita. Saulnier ended the month with 8 points (5g-3ast) in his last three games.

In addition to his statistical success, Saulnier was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team as part of the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic. In the League's Mid-Season Showcase, he finished with 2 goals, 2 assists, and 4 points in a runner-up finish against the Eastern Conference for the All-Star Classic Championship.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saulnier spent last season in Sweden's First and Second Divisions. He officially began his professional career in the 2017-18 ECHL season as a member of the Atlanta Gladiators, appearing in 3 games. This came following his college hockey career, where he played with current Rush forward Tyler Poulsen at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, registering career totals of 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points.

