Quenneville Returns from the AHL

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Captain Peter Quenneville has been returned to the Rush from his loan to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. The return of the Captain marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Quenneville earned his first call-up of the 2019-20 season on January 13th. The 6'0", 185-pound forward appeared in 7 games with the IceHogs, playing alongside his younger brother, John Quenneville.

At the time of his call-up, Quenneville led the Rush in every statistical category with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points in 37 games. Additionally, Quenneville was named to the 2020 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville returned to North America this season following three seasons in Europe, which included a championship campaign with Denmark's Aalborg Pirates in 2018. He previously played at the AHL level as a rookie in the 2015-16 season with the Lake Erie Monsters. Professionally, Quenneville has played in 229 games in the AHL, ECHL, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, and Norway, and has 92 goals, 95 assists, and 187 points to his credit. Before playing professionally, he played in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings, USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and AJHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, and was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#195).

The Rush head to the "Air Capital" to take on the Wichita Thunder for a pair of road games this weekend. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, February 8th, is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, February 9th, is slated for 3:05 p.m. MDT.

