Tim McGauley Named January Player of the Month

Wichita, Kansas - Utah Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January 2020. It's the third time a Grizzlies player has won the Player of the Month award this season and the second straight month that McGauley has won the honor.

McGauley is the first player to win the Player of the Month award in back to back months since Florida's Mathieu Roy accomplished it in the 2012-13 season.

In January McGauley had 6 goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 14 games. The Grizzlies went 8-4-1-1 in January, picking up standings points in 10 of the 14 games.

Highlights of the month included a 5 point effort (2 goals 3 assists) on January 13th at Allen. Tim also had a big game on January 28th at Atlanta where he had 3 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 5-2 win.

McGauley has been prominent in the league leaders page all season. He currently leads the league with 39 assists and is second in points with 56 and plus-minus at +31. He is also tied for the league lead with 14 power play assists.

Grizzlies road trip continues this week with games at Wichita on Wednesday and at Idaho on Friday and Saturday. Next home game is on February 17th vs Rapid City at 1 pm. After the game on the 17th join Head Coach Tim Branham and a couple others at Level Crossing Brewing Company for a fun in-house postgame show that will start around 4:40 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

