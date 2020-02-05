Thunder Begins Week with Loss to Utah

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a busy week on Wednesday night, falling to the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Sean Allen scored the lone Thunder goal in the loss. Mitch Gillam was outstanding in net for the Thunder, stopping 28 shots he faced.

Both teams played strong in the neutral zone in the opening period. Griffen Molino gave the Grizzlies the early lead as he found a rebound in front of the net and buried it at 11:29 to make it 1-0.

In the second, Allen put the Thunder on the board with a blast from the left point past Martin Ouellette's glove to tie it at one. Gillam made a spectacular save with 10 minutes to go in the frame as he went from post-to-post to rob Brandon Saigeon.

However, Garrett Schmitz fired the puck over the glass and Utah cashed in on the man advantage. Molino unloaded a wrist shot that was stopped by Gillam. He couldn't locate the puck, and Mitch Maxwell buried it to make it 2-1 on the power play.

Both teams killed off penalties in the final period. Wichita pulled Gillam down the stretch, but Tim McGauley added an empty-net goal to give the Grizzlies the 3-1 victory.

Wichita's streak of scoring on the power play was snapped tonight, going 0-for-2. Allen netted his first goal as a pro.

The Thunder begins a three-in-three on Friday night with a visit to Kansas City to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.