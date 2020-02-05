ECHL Transactions - February 5
February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 5, 2020:
Adirondack:
Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Norfolk
Cincinnati:
Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Patrick McCarron, D activated from reserve
Add John McCarron, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Boston Leier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Rapid City:
Add Peter Quenneville, F returned from loan to Rockford
Reading:
Add Felix Sandstrom, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Neal Goff, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Gregor MacLeod, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Tulsa:
Add Deven Sideroff, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Moynihan, F loaned to Manitoba
Wichita:
Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve
