ECHL Transactions - February 5

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL)





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 5, 2020:

Adirondack:

Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Norfolk

Cincinnati:

Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Patrick McCarron, D activated from reserve

Add John McCarron, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Boston Leier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cory Dunn, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Rapid City:

Add Peter Quenneville, F returned from loan to Rockford

Reading:

Add Felix Sandstrom, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Neal Goff, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Gregor MacLeod, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Tulsa:

Add Deven Sideroff, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Moynihan, F loaned to Manitoba

Wichita:

Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve

