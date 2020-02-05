Mavs Drop Mid-Week Contest in Kalamazoo, 3-2
February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 3-2 by the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday night at Wings Events Center. Mitch Hults and Rocco Carzo netted goals for the Mavericks and Tyler Parsons stopped 25 of 28 shots by the Wings. The Mavericks return to action this Friday against the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.
First Period
-Kalamazoo goal: Austin Farley (4) at 10:13. Assisted by Justin Kovacs and Ian Edmondson.
-Shots: KAL 12, KC 9
Second Period
-Kansas City goal: Mitch Hults (10) at 3:39. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Loren Ulett.
-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (13) at 13:27. Assisted by Ian Edmondson and Ben Wilson.
-Kansas City goal: Rocco Carzo (16) at 15:48. Assisted by C.J. Eick.
-Shots: KC 13, KAL 6
Third Period
-Kalamazoo goal: Matt VanVoorhis (3) at 5:05. Assisted by Boston Leier and Zach Frye.
Notes & Streaks
-Loren Ulett has points in consecutive games, a goal Tuesday night in Wheeling and an assist Wednesday.
-Tyler Parsons stopped 25 of 28 shots.
-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks now head home for a Friday night tilt against the Wichita Thunder Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2020
- K-Wings Fend off Mavs in Return Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Drop Mid-Week Contest in Kalamazoo, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Quenneville Returns from the AHL - Rapid City Rush
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named January Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Saulnier Earns Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Saulnier Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- "Red Out" for Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction This Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Johansson Makes NHL Debut with Buffalo Sabres - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lightning Reassign Mike Condon to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ustimenko Named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month - Reading Royals
- Reading's Ustimenko Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Drop Mid-Week Contest in Kalamazoo, 3-2
- Late Nailer Surge Sinks Mavs, Lose 4-3 in OT
- C.J. Eick Named Assistant Captain of the Mavericks
- Mavericks Deal Blueliner Goff to South Carolina for Rookie Forward Vanderlaan
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Hit the Road for Quick SetBefore Returning Home