Mavs Drop Mid-Week Contest in Kalamazoo, 3-2

February 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 3-2 by the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday night at Wings Events Center. Mitch Hults and Rocco Carzo netted goals for the Mavericks and Tyler Parsons stopped 25 of 28 shots by the Wings. The Mavericks return to action this Friday against the Wichita Thunder at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Kalamazoo goal: Austin Farley (4) at 10:13. Assisted by Justin Kovacs and Ian Edmondson.

-Shots: KAL 12, KC 9

Second Period

-Kansas City goal: Mitch Hults (10) at 3:39. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Loren Ulett.

-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (13) at 13:27. Assisted by Ian Edmondson and Ben Wilson.

-Kansas City goal: Rocco Carzo (16) at 15:48. Assisted by C.J. Eick.

-Shots: KC 13, KAL 6

Third Period

-Kalamazoo goal: Matt VanVoorhis (3) at 5:05. Assisted by Boston Leier and Zach Frye.

Notes & Streaks

-Loren Ulett has points in consecutive games, a goal Tuesday night in Wheeling and an assist Wednesday.

-Tyler Parsons stopped 25 of 28 shots.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks now head home for a Friday night tilt against the Wichita Thunder Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.

