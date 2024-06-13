Urias Slams the Door in Third Straight Road Win

GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists received a pitching gem from their Wednesday night duo of Jose Guedez and Manuel Urias. Guedez dominated the Greenville Drive for five innings while Urias kept Asheville in front during the final four frames. The pitching effort was critical in the Tourists 3-2 win over the Drive.

Asheville has won three straight away from home; their longest road win streak of the season. It comes as no surprise due to the high quality of play this Tourists team is in the midst of. Guedez and Urias were sensational on a night where the Asheville offense was held scoreless in eight of the nine innings.

In the top of the fourth, the Tourists sent eight hitters to the plate and did all their damage. Narbe Cruz and Brice Matthews each drove in a run with a base hit and the three-run inning was enough to best the Drive.

John Garcia continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-5 performance. He and Ryan Johnson each extended their reach base streak to 14 consecutive games; Johnson delivered a double in the big fourth inning.

The victory evened up the season-series with the Drive at four games apiece. The Tourists have four more contests scheduled at Fluor Field this week before returning home to face Winston-Salem next Tuesday.

