Renegades Victorious Over Cyclones

June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on to win 6-5 over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. It was their fourth consecutive win, and the Gades remain two games behind first-place Greensboro with six games to go in the first half.

In the first the Renegades took an early lead when Jesus Rodriguez reached on an error and Rafael Flores launched a two-run homer to put the club ahead 2-0. It was Flores' fifth home run of the season, and his 14th extra base hit in his last 28 games.

The second inning featured another two-out rally for Hudson Valley. Nelson Medina tripled and scored on a wild pitch by Jonathan Pintaro. Roc Riggio then doubled and came home on a Jared Serna RBI single to make it 4-0.

Nick Morabito and Christopher Suero reached on a pair of walks with two outs in the third, and a Nick Lorusso three-run homer off Sebastian Keane cut the Hudson Valley lead to 4-3.

Hudson Valley padded the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Josh Moylan singled, and reached second on a Kiko Romero walk. Serna then knocked in Moylan with a double to extend the advantage to 5-3. It was Serna's 46th RBI of the season, third-most in the South Atlantic League.

Keane (5-4) had another strong start for Hudson Valley, going 5.2 innings and striking out five. This outing marked Keane's fourth straight start of at least 5.2 frames at home. Renegades starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games.

Moylan reached on an error to lead off the sixth, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a fielder's choice. He then scored to make it 6-3 Renegades on a wacky fielder's choice hit into right field by Roc Riggio, when Stanley Consuegra threw out Romero at second base for a force out.

In the seventh, Jefrey De Los Santos led off with a walk for Brooklyn against Trent Sellers and reached third on a Mateo Gil double. A Kellum Clark infield single scored De Los Santos and Gil came home later in the inning on a double play hit into by Christopher Suero, trimming the lead to 6-5.

The Cyclones brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and eighth. However, Trent Sellers was able to strike out Wilfredo Lara in the seventh with runners at first and second, and Mason Vinyard got Karell Paz to line out with runners at second and third in the eighth to keep Hudson Valley ahead.

McKinley Moore got the final three outs in 1-2-3 fashion, securing his first save as a Renegade.

Hudson Valley will look for their fifth consecutive win Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Kyle Carr (0-3, 6.80) will start for the Renegades, while Jonah Tong (1-1, 4.39) will toe the rubber for the Cyclones.

