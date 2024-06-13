Aldegheri Sharp, Claws Win 5-0 for Sixth Win in Last Seven Games

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sam Aldegheri struck out nine over six scoreless innings and the BlueClaws blanked Wilmington 5-0 for their sixth win in their last seven games.

Aldegheri (5-3) earned his fifth win of the season. He has now struck out 29 hitters over his last three starts, covering 16 innings of work and lowered his ERA to 2.67.

The BlueClaws (34-26) remain a half-game in back of Greensboro with six games left in the SAL North.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Hendry Mendez singled home the game's first run and Felix Reyes followed with an RBI groundout.

The BlueClaws added to their lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Leandro Pineda. They scored two more in the sixth on an RBI single from Erick Brito and a SAC fly from William Bergolla.

Gunner Mayer threw two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth and Andrew Baker struck out the side in the ninth.

Pineda had three hits for the BlueClaws while Mendez and Justin Crawford each had two.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP George Klassen makes his BlueClaws debut.

