Renegades Game Notes

June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (31-27) vs Brooklyn Cyclones (30-29)

RHP Sebastian Keane (4-4, 4.86 ERA) vs. RHP Jonathan Pintaro (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

| Game 59 | Home Game 27 | Thursday, June 13, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades concluded a stretch Sunday where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Following eight games at Wilmington last week, Hudson Valley are playing 15 of their next 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting the Cyclones for six games, they will travel to Greensboro next week where the first half will conclude.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with four games separating the top five teams. Hudson Valley is currently in third with a 31-27 record, 1.5 games back of Jersey Shore, and two games back of first-place Greensboro. With seven remaining in the first half, the Renegades can overcome Brooklyn with a series victory this week, who they currently lead by 1.5 games after taking the first two games. They will then finish the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to gain ground on another team ahead in the standings. Hudson Valley holds the tiebreaker over Jersey Shore.

BATS ARE HOT: On Wednesday, Hudson Valley put together another big half-inning, scoring six runs on six hits in the second in a 6-0 win. Batting around for the third time in two days, the first eight Renegades batters in the inning reached base safely. The big inning marked the sixth time in only 59 games that the Renegades scored 6-or-more runs in a single inning this season. In his Hudson Valley debut, Brenny Escanio notched a two-run double, and Jace Avina added an RBI double of his own in the frame. The Renegades also exploded on Tuesday in the middle innings, scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth on their way to a 13-4 win.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. On May 29th vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. Serna had four hits in Saturday's doubleheader, going 3-for-4 in the second game. His 11 home runs and 44 RBIs rank third in the SAL, and he is also second with 43 runs scored.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.748), and have the fourth-best mark in High-A. With 113 doubles this season, Hudson Valley has equaled Everett (A+, SEA) for the most doubles in High-A. Four Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and nine players have five or more two-baggers.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Renegades earned a series victory on Sunday in Wilmington with a 8-2 win, taking five of eight games from the Blue Rocks. The top four hitters in the lineup all had at least two hits, and the entire lineup reached base safely at least once. Roc Riggio had three hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the game.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart had arguably his best start of the season on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high eight batters. He only allowed two baserunners to reach base safely after the first inning. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five consecutive starts. The 24-year-old has been charged with just eight earned runs in his last 29.1 innings.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the first time this season, the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season, including in 12 of the next 24 games. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. Cyclones pitching largely shut down a Renegades offense that was hot coming in. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades. Both teams fared well on the road. Brooklyn won eight games at Heritage Financial Park, and the Renegades won six games on Coney Island. In the second half last season, Brooklyn and Jersey Shore had matching 38-28 records atop the SAL North, with the Cyclones falling short on a tiebreaker, narrowly missing out on a first-round series with the Renegades.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings and striking out a career-high nine batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In seven Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just eight earned runs in 36.1 innings, good for a 1.99 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.15 this season through ten starts, the best mark in the South Atlantic League, and his .148 opposing average also leads the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.88 ERA (77 ER/241.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fourth-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with sixteen earned runs in its last 63.1 frames. In the last twelve games, Hudson Valley's pen has allowed just nine earned runs in 45.1 innings, good for a 1.79 ERA. In his last seven appearances, Cole Ayers has only allowed two earned runs in 14.1 innings. His 21 appearances lead the South Atlantic League.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 27 games, Flores has 35 hits with 11 doubles and 22 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting an absurd .389 with a .495 OBP and a 1.073 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is the best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .310 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .909 during that span. With 16 doubles this year, Flores is fourth in the South Atlantic League in that category.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last fourteen games, ten starters have gone at least 4.2 innings. All fourteen starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Saturday vs. Wilmington, Ben Shields allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, matching his career-high with eight strikeouts.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 374 hits through 58 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 543 hits through 59 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 49 of his first 55 games. Over his last 17 games, Rodríguez is hitting .414 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, a .603 slugging percentage, and a 1.103 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .333 with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a .926 OPS. He already has twenty-one multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, driving in three and scoring three runs. His 69 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is tied for second. He also has four triples this season, tied for third-most in the SAL

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .275 (50-for-182) with 16 doubles, 31 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a .802 OPS in 45 games. His 16 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Tuesday night vs. Brooklyn, Avina was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored in a 13-4 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the most errors in High-A and fourth-most in MiLB, and their .959 fielding percentage is tied for fourth-worst in the minors. After Saturday's win, Hudson Valley is 12-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.18 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Greenville, 1.11), and is second-best among High-A teams.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.