Jones Tallies Three Hits in Bootleggers' 6-4 Loss

June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brock Jones collected a three-hit performance behind two extra-base hits in the Bowling Green Bootleggers (33-27) 6-4 loss to the Rome Emperors (32-26) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome struck in the top of the first facing Bootleggers starter Roel Garcia lll. Sabin Ceballos walked and Ethan Workinger singled to put runners on second and first. Drew Compton singled, scoring Ceballos from second to give the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

The Emperors tacked on another run in the top of the second against Garcia lll. Nick Clarno blasted a solo home run to left, making it 2-0 Rome.

In the top of the third, the Emperors plated another run against Garcia lll. Compton slapped a solo home run to right, extending the Rome lead, 3-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the fifth with Luis Vargas on the hill. Jones crushed a solo home run to center to cut the Rome lead, 3-1.

The Bootleggers cut into the deficit against Emperors reliever Elison Joseph. Jones doubled and came across to score on two wild pitches by Joseph, making it a 3-2 Emperors lead.

Workinger increased the Rome lead in the top of the eighth with a solo home run to left off Bootleggers reliever Drew Sommers that pushed the Emperors lead, 4-2.

Rome plated a pair of insurance runs on a Workinger single in the top of the ninth facing Sommers, making it 6-2 Emperors.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the ninth against Rome reliever Samuel Strickland. Hunter Haas singled to lead off and was brought around on a Ryan Spikes two-run blast, making it 6-4 Rome. The Emperor's retired Brayden Taylor, defeating the Bootleggers 6-4.

Vargas (2-0) picked up the victory after tossing 5.1 innings of work, surrendering one run on four hits, walking one and striking out six. Garcia lll (4-3) was handed the loss after 5.2 innings of work while surrendering three runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out five. Strickland (2) earned the save after 1.0 inning, where he allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three.

Bowling Green and Rome play game four of a six-game series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Duncan Davitt (5-3, 3.32), while the Emperors are set to start RHP Lucas Braun (3-1, 4.33).

