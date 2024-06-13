Grasshoppers Take Game Three Over Dash, 6-1

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-1, on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 4,912 fans.

Greensboro (34-25) just three batters into the contest took a 3-0 lead. After the first two runners reached for the Grasshoppers, Nick Cimillo homered down the left field line putting the visitors in front early.

After the early flurry, Winston-Salem (28-32) starter, Shane Murphy, settled into his first start in High-A. Murphy set down nine batters in-a-row following the homer before Lonnie White Jr. made it 4-0 on Greensboro's second homer of the evening in the top of the fourth.

Once getting out of the fourth, the southpaw retired the final six batters he saw as his night was done after six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and punching out sixth. The Dash offensively could not figure out Grasshoppers starter Wilber Dotel until the bottom of the sixth when Eddie Park pushed across a run on a fielder's choice, making it 4-1 heading into the seventh.

The Grasshoppers added a run in the eighth and ninth adding insurance and the Dash bats could not find a response as Greensboro took down Winston-Salem, 6-1.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet again on Friday evening for game four. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

