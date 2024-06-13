Red, White & Boom 2024 Is Back

June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







It's back - Red White & Boom returns to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Thursday, July 4 from 6pm -10pm.

Join us for Harford County's best Independence Day celebration! Tickets start at just $15 and includes a commemorative color changing Red, White, & BOOM! Cup with unlimited access to:

Axe Throwing

Rock Climbing

Inflatable Hamster Balls

Kids Zone

Face Painting

Cornhole

Giant Jenna

Ballpark fare, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase. Come for the live music, family friendly atmosphere and stay for the best Independence Day fireworks show in the county! Get your tickets to Red White and Boom 2024!

Rain Date scheduled for Friday, July 5

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.