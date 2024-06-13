Red, White & Boom 2024 Is Back
June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
It's back - Red White & Boom returns to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Thursday, July 4 from 6pm -10pm.
Join us for Harford County's best Independence Day celebration! Tickets start at just $15 and includes a commemorative color changing Red, White, & BOOM! Cup with unlimited access to:
Axe Throwing
Rock Climbing
Inflatable Hamster Balls
Kids Zone
Face Painting
Cornhole
Giant Jenna
Ballpark fare, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase. Come for the live music, family friendly atmosphere and stay for the best Independence Day fireworks show in the county! Get your tickets to Red White and Boom 2024!
Rain Date scheduled for Friday, July 5
