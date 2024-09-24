Harford Holidays Begin Friday, Nov 29
September 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
The Holidays are coming! Starting Friday, November 29, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium becomes the center of the holiday season in Harford County. The ballpark will feature wonderful activities creating new memories for all ages! These include:
Festive Light Displays
S'Mores Making Station
"Sleigh" Rides
Vendor Village
Santa's Workshop
Mrs. Claus' Storytime and more!
Here's the exclusive holiday event schedule from November 29 to December 22.:
Friday / Saturday: 6pm - 9pm
Sunday: 5pm - 8pm
Santa's Hours: Friday / Saturday 6:30pm - 8:30pm, Sunday 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Mrs. Claus' Storytime Sessions: Friday / Saturday - 7pm and 8pm, Sunday - 6pm and 7pm
Pre-event pricing is $15 and Day-Of Pricing is $20. Kids 3 and under are FREE!
Click on the links below to purchase your tickets for this wonderful event for your family and friends.
Fri. 11/29: 6pm - 9pm
Sat. 11/30: 6pm - 9pm
Sun. 12/01: 5pm - 8pm
Fri. 12/06: 6pm - 9pm
Sat. 12/07: 6pm - 9pm
Sun. 12/08: 5pm - 8pm
Fri. 12/13: 6pm - 9pm
Sat. 12/14: 6pm - 9pm
Sun. 12/15: 5pm - 8pm
Fri. 12/20: 6pm - 9pm
Sat. 12/21: 6pm - 9pm
Sun. 12/22: 5pm - 8pm
Harford Holidays is presented by Visit Harford!
