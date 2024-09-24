Harford Holidays Begin Friday, Nov 29

September 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The Holidays are coming! Starting Friday, November 29, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium becomes the center of the holiday season in Harford County. The ballpark will feature wonderful activities creating new memories for all ages! These include:

Festive Light Displays

S'Mores Making Station

"Sleigh" Rides

Vendor Village

Santa's Workshop

Mrs. Claus' Storytime and more!

Here's the exclusive holiday event schedule from November 29 to December 22.:

Friday / Saturday: 6pm - 9pm

Sunday: 5pm - 8pm

Santa's Hours: Friday / Saturday 6:30pm - 8:30pm, Sunday 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Mrs. Claus' Storytime Sessions: Friday / Saturday - 7pm and 8pm, Sunday - 6pm and 7pm

Pre-event pricing is $15 and Day-Of Pricing is $20. Kids 3 and under are FREE!

Click on the links below to purchase your tickets for this wonderful event for your family and friends.

Fri. 11/29: 6pm - 9pm

Sat. 11/30: 6pm - 9pm

Sun. 12/01: 5pm - 8pm

Fri. 12/06: 6pm - 9pm

Sat. 12/07: 6pm - 9pm

Sun. 12/08: 5pm - 8pm

Fri. 12/13: 6pm - 9pm

Sat. 12/14: 6pm - 9pm

Sun. 12/15: 5pm - 8pm

Fri. 12/20: 6pm - 9pm

Sat. 12/21: 6pm - 9pm

Sun. 12/22: 5pm - 8pm

Harford Holidays is presented by Visit Harford!

