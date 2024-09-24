Crawford, Castellano Named Paul Owens Award Winners
September 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Justin Crawford and Eeiberson Castellano were named winners of the Paul Owens Award for top Phillies Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year.
The Paul Owens Award is given annually to the Phillies top player and pitcher in their minor league system.
Crawford began the year with the BlueClaws and hit .301 in 70 games with six home runs and 27 stolen bases before a promotion to Double-A Reading on July 12th. His .301 batting average is the highest by a BlueClaw since they became a High-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season and the highest by any BlueClaw since 2016 (minimum 250 at bats).
After his promotion to Reading, Crawford hit .333 in 40 games with three home runs and 15 stolen bases.
He also played in the 2024 MLB Futures Game in Arlington with BlueClaws teammate Aidan Miller.
Crawford was selected by Philadelphia in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft
Castellano made 14 appearances with the BlueClaws this year, going 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA and adding 86 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. He set a career-high with 13 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a May 31st start against Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark. His 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings mark with the BlueClaws is the third best among BlueClaws starters since the team became a High-A affiliate in 2021.
He was also promoted to Reading in July and made eight starts for the Fightin Phils, going 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA, striking out 50 batters in 40 innings.
Crawford and Castellano join the following players to win the Paul Owens Award in the year they played for the BlueClaws:
2023: RHP Orion Kerkering
2022: RHP Andrew Painter
2019: IF Alec Bohm, LHP Ethan Lindow
2018: LHP David Parkinson
2015: RHP Ricardo Pinto
2014: SS JP Crawford
2013: RHP Severino Gonzalez
2007: OF Quintin Berry
2006: RHP Carlos Carrasco
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2024
- Crawford, Castellano Named Paul Owens Award Winners - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Crawford, Castellano Named Paul Owens Award Winners
- Brodzinski Named SAL Manager of Year
- BlueClaws Charities Accepting Applications for 2024 Grant Program
- Claws Fall 4-3 in Aberdeen in Sunday's Season Finale
- Tucker Dazzles, Four Run First Enough in 4th Straight Win