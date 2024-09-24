Crawford, Castellano Named Paul Owens Award Winners

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Justin Crawford and Eeiberson Castellano were named winners of the Paul Owens Award for top Phillies Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year.

The Paul Owens Award is given annually to the Phillies top player and pitcher in their minor league system.

Crawford began the year with the BlueClaws and hit .301 in 70 games with six home runs and 27 stolen bases before a promotion to Double-A Reading on July 12th. His .301 batting average is the highest by a BlueClaw since they became a High-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season and the highest by any BlueClaw since 2016 (minimum 250 at bats).

After his promotion to Reading, Crawford hit .333 in 40 games with three home runs and 15 stolen bases.

He also played in the 2024 MLB Futures Game in Arlington with BlueClaws teammate Aidan Miller.

Crawford was selected by Philadelphia in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft

Castellano made 14 appearances with the BlueClaws this year, going 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA and adding 86 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. He set a career-high with 13 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a May 31st start against Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark. His 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings mark with the BlueClaws is the third best among BlueClaws starters since the team became a High-A affiliate in 2021.

He was also promoted to Reading in July and made eight starts for the Fightin Phils, going 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA, striking out 50 batters in 40 innings.

Crawford and Castellano join the following players to win the Paul Owens Award in the year they played for the BlueClaws:

2023: RHP Orion Kerkering

2022: RHP Andrew Painter

2019: IF Alec Bohm, LHP Ethan Lindow

2018: LHP David Parkinson

2015: RHP Ricardo Pinto

2014: SS JP Crawford

2013: RHP Severino Gonzalez

2007: OF Quintin Berry

2006: RHP Carlos Carrasco

