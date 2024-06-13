Hot Rods Game Notes

June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







2-for-2... The Hot Rods have secured the first two games of the series with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday. RHP Owen Wild worked through 6.0 innings, striking out a career-high 12 batters. Tre' Morgan drove in two runs in his return and Colton Ledbetter launched his fifth home run in four games, leading the Hot Rods to a 2-0 series lead.

Welcome Back Tre'... The Tampa Bay Rays No. 13 prospect Tre' Morgan made his return to the Hot Rods lineup on Wednesday. He had not appeared for Bowling Green since May 28. Over his 12 games with the Hot Rods in 2024, Morgan is 19-for-45 (.422) with nine doubles, two homers, and 14 RBI.

Four With More... OF Colton Ledbetter has torn up South Atlantic League pitching over the last four games. He is 5-for-14 (.257) with five homers and eight RBI. He also set his career-high with a five RBI performance last week in Asheville during this stretch.

Striking Out Down the Stretch.... The past two series have shown how effective the starting rotation can be for Bowling Green. Last week in Asheville, RHP Trevor Martin set the single-game franchise record with 14 strikeouts. Through the first two games of this series, the starting pitchers have logged 23 strikeouts. RHP Yoniel Curet tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts, while RHP Owen Wild improved on his career-high for the third straight game, whiffing 12 batters in Wednesday night's victory.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.