Tourists Fall 8-5 to the Drive
June 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Greenville Drive 8-5 on Thursday night. Greenville scored six of their eight runs in the first two innings and Asheville was unable to overcome the six-run deficit.
The Drive strung together three runs on four hits in the first inning and hit a three-run Home Run in the second. The Tourists opened their scoring with a pair of runs in the fourth. Austin Deming led off the frame with a Home Run, his fifth Homer in his last seven games, and Garret Guillemette clubbed an RBI double.
Asheville rallied for three more runs in the top of the seventh. The Tourists used a mixture of walks, a hit, a hit-by pitch, and a Drive error to pull back to within striking distance. Unfortunately, the home team was able to keep Asheville scoreless over the final two frames.
Guillemette and Narbe Cruz each finished with two hits; Railin Perez and Jeremy Molero both pitched well out of the bullpen; and John Garcia extended his reach base streak to 15 games. The Tourists are just 1-8 in Thursday contests thus far in 2024.
