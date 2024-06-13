Shawn Ross's Three Homers Lifts Grasshoppers over Dash, 7-1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-1 on Wednesday, June 12. The Grasshoppers improved to 33-25 on the season while the Dash fell to 28-31. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 8-4 while the Dash had one mishap.

Catcher Shawn Ross led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with three home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored. Designated hitter, Charles McAdoo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a triple. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johsnon, Mitch Jebb, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was infielder Bryce Willits as he went 1-3 with one RBI. Hits for the Dash were also recorded by Samuel Zavala, Shawn Goosenberg, and Eddie Park.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and four free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Luis Peralta recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Tanner McDougal as he tallied one strikeout and gave up four hits six runs (five earned runs), and five free bases on three innings of work. McDougal took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-5 on the season.

