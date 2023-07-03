Unroe Homers, Has 3 Hits in Close Loss

North Little Rock, AR - Riley Unroe posted a big night at the plate but the Arkansas Travelers fell a run short against the Springfield Cardinals, 5-4 on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cardinals bullpen fired 4.1 scoreless frames allowing for a come from behind win. Andre Granillo pitched the final three innings to earn a save. The Travs made it interesting in the ninth getting the tying and winning runs on base with two out but Spencer Packard's drive to right field was caught on the warning track for the final out.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield's Chandler Redmond blasted his league best 21st home run immediately following an error in sixth inning to tie the game.

* Unroe singled to open the ninth but was caught stealing on a close play when Jake Anchia struck out on a 3-2 pitch.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Josh Morgan: 2-4, run, 2B

* 2B Riley Unroe: 3-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Unroe stole his 10th base of the season, giving the Travs six players with at least 10 steals.

* Arkansas is 10-10 at home this season when they hit a home run but 18-3 at home when they do not homer.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Monday night with Shawn Semple (2-1, 3.24) starting for Arkansas against Kenny Hernandez (7-2, 5.61) for Springfield. The Travs will wear special U.S.A. inspired jerseys available in a silent auction and there will be fireworks after the game. First pitch is set for 6:00. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App and milb.tv.

