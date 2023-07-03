Pen Shines as Hooks Slay Skid

MIDLAND - Peyton Plumlee and Cole McDonald teamed for 11 consecutive outs to finish a 4-3 Hooks win over the RockHounds before 4,824 fans Monday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The effort snapped a seven-game losing streak for Corpus Christi. Thanks to four come-from-behind wins, including 4-3 walk-off triumphs Saturday and Sunday, Midland went 5-1 during the series.

Julio Robaina scattered three runs, five hits and a pair of walks over five sturdy innings. Robaina, who has won three of his last five assignments, has pitched at least five frames in seven of eight starts on the year.

Corpus Christi established an early 2-0 lead thanks to 430-foot home runs by Joey Loperfido and Colin Barber in the first and second.

Chad Stevens delivered the game-winning hit as he erased a 3-2 deficit in the sixth by doubling to the gap in right-center with the bases loaded. Drew Gilbert and Jordan Brewer, who reached via walks, scampered home for a 4-3 Hooks edge.

Plumlee seized the advantage by spinning three shutout innings. McDonald struck out 2 in a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

