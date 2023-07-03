Emerson Hancock Awarded League Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Emerson Hancock was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for June 26 - July 2 by Minor League Baseball. On Friday, Hancock spun six shutout innings against the Springfield Cardinals allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out five. It was his fifth consecutive start of at least six innings while allowing three runs or less in each. It capped a month of June in which Hancock went 4-0 with a 1.74 ERA and was also tabbed as the Seattle Mariners Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

For the season, Hancock is 9-2 with a 4.29 ERA over 71.1 innings in 15 starts. He has 79 strikeouts, 32 walks and is holding opponents to a .232 batting average. His nine wins lead the Texas League and he also ranks 5th in innings pitched. Hancock was the Mariners 1st round draft pick (6th overall) in the 2020 draft out of the University of Georgia. He is the third Travelers player to win a league weekly award in 2023 joining Bryan Woo (May 8-14) and Robbie Tenerowicz (May 15-21).

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The 2023 Travs regular season continues through September 17. Dickey-Stephens Park is now a cashless facility and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

