Hooks Host Missions to Start Second Half Home Slate

July 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks welcome the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night. The homestand is highlighted by multiple giveaways, two fireworks shows and more.
Metro Ministries is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.
Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.
Tuesday, July 4 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:05)
+ Independence Day Fireworks presented by Thomas J. Henry
+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio
Wednesday, July 5 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)
+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits
+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)
+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country
Thursday, July 6 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)
+ Bark in the Park: Cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.
+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos
+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5
Friday, July 7 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)
+ First 1,500 fans receive a Visit Corpus Christi Jersey
*+ *Bud Light Friday Fireworks_
+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV
Saturday, July 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)
+ First 2,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve Replica Astros Jersey presented by CITGO
+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6
Sunday, July 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)
+ First 1,500 fans receive a Jeremy Pena Replica World Series Ring presented by Whataburger
+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame
+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins
+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo
