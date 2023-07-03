Drillers Rained Out Sunday Night In Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - Game five of a six-game series between the Tulsa Drillers and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, that was scheduled to be played Sunday night, was postponed by rain. Thunderstorms hit Amarillo's HODGETOWN approximately an hour before the 7:05 p.m. first pitch, and continued for most of the evening.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday at HODGETOWN with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Each game is scheduled to consist of seven innings.

It is just the third rainout of the 2023 season for the Drillers, with two of them occurring away from ONEOK Field.

After concluding their series in Amarillo with the doubleheader on Monday, the Drillers will open a six-game series with Wichita on Tuesday, July 4 at ONEOK Field. Tuesday's series opener is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. with a large, Independence Day Fireworks Show planned for after the game.

