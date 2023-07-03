Tolbert Breaks Surge Hearts Second Game in a Row

July 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Over 7,500 fans watched an electric baseball game but Tyler Tolbert was the savior for the Naturals in the second game in a row. He hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth that pushed them to victory after a back-to-back game. The Naturals defeated the Wind Surge 7-6 but the Wind Surge won the series four games to two.

Seth Gray got the Surge on the board first. In the bottom of the second he hit a line drive RBI single to right field.

The Surge added another run in the third when Yoyner Fajardo hit a 410-foot bomb for a solo home run over the right center field wall.

A pair of solo home runs got NW Arkansas back in the game. In the top of the fourth Jake Means hit one over the left field wall and then Peyton Wilson hit one in the top of the fifth to tie the game.

The Naturals took the lead in the top of the eighth. Luca Tresh hit a two RBI triple and then Dillan Shrum hit an RBI single to center field.

Wichita took the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth. An RBI single hit by Alex Isola and a clutch 399 foot three-run home run by Yunior Severino put the Surge up by one.

In the second game in a row, Tolbert hit a home run in the top of the ninth. This time it was a two-run shot that gave the lead back to the Naturals.

Aaron Rozek pitched five solid innings as the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. He allowed two runs on five hits and delivered three strike outs. Francis Peguero was credited with the loss.

Ronald Medrano was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. He pitched six full innings, gave up two runs on three hits and struck out four Surge batters.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (4-2),(32-42) and the NW Arkansas Naturals improve to (2-4),(31-44).

NOTES: The Wind Surge added RH Marco Raya from Cedar Rapids.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge head on the road for a six-game series at Tulsa. Game one will be played Tuesday at 6:35PM. RH David Festa starts for the Wind Surge and RH River Ryan starts for Tulsa.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home Friday July 14th following the All-Star Break. The game will be held at 7:05 PM.

