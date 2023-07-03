Byrd Buries Cardinals with Walk-Off HR in 10th
July 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - With the Dickey-Stephens Park crowd of 5,537 chanting his name, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two-run walk-off home run over the foul pole in left field sending the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals in 10 innings on Monday night. The blast by "Byrd" capped a Travs rally that saw them trail by two in the sixth inning before Spencer Packard's homer in the bottom of the sixth tied the game. Four Arkansas relievers combined for 4.2 innings of shutout relief and seven strikeouts over the back part of the game. Prelander Berroa was the winner after working a scoreless top of the 10th.
Moments That Mattered
* Berroa struck out the side in the 10th around a one out single but the automatic runner only advanced to third base. Berroa threw only 11 pitches in the inning.
* The Tenerowicz walk-off home run came on a 3-2 pitch with one out.
Notable Travs Performances
* 3B Josh Morgan: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI
* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
News and Notes
* It marked Arkansas' first walk-off HR since David Sheaffer on September 4, 2021.
* The first five Travs hits of the game were all doubles.
Up Next
The Travelers head to Springdale to start a six game series against the Naturals on Tuesday night with Ethan Lindow (0-3, 4.72) starting for Arkansas and Noah Cameron (0-4, 6.30) starting for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 3, 2023
- Byrd Buries Cardinals with Walk-Off HR in 10th - Arkansas Travelers
- Pen Shines as Hooks Slay Skid - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tolbert Breaks Surge Hearts Second Game in a Row - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Drop Doubleheader in Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Controversial Walk-Off Homer Lifts Travs to 8-6 Win in 10 Innings - Springfield Cardinals
- Frisco Bats Catch Fire in Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- RoughRiders Plate 11 Runs to Claim Series Finale - San Antonio Missions
- July 3 - RoughRiders Roster Moves - Frisco RoughRiders
- Emerson Hancock Awarded League Pitcher of the Week - Arkansas Travelers
- Caleb Roberts Slugs his Way to Texas League Player of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Host Missions to Start Second Half Home Slate - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tolbert Slam in Ninth Leads NWA to 7-4 Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Unroe Homers, Has 3 Hits in Close Loss - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Rained Out Sunday Night In Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.