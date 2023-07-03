Byrd Buries Cardinals with Walk-Off HR in 10th

North Little Rock, AR - With the Dickey-Stephens Park crowd of 5,537 chanting his name, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two-run walk-off home run over the foul pole in left field sending the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals in 10 innings on Monday night. The blast by "Byrd" capped a Travs rally that saw them trail by two in the sixth inning before Spencer Packard's homer in the bottom of the sixth tied the game. Four Arkansas relievers combined for 4.2 innings of shutout relief and seven strikeouts over the back part of the game. Prelander Berroa was the winner after working a scoreless top of the 10th.

Moments That Mattered

* Berroa struck out the side in the 10th around a one out single but the automatic runner only advanced to third base. Berroa threw only 11 pitches in the inning.

* The Tenerowicz walk-off home run came on a 3-2 pitch with one out.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Josh Morgan: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* It marked Arkansas' first walk-off HR since David Sheaffer on September 4, 2021.

* The first five Travs hits of the game were all doubles.

Up Next

The Travelers head to Springdale to start a six game series against the Naturals on Tuesday night with Ethan Lindow (0-3, 4.72) starting for Arkansas and Noah Cameron (0-4, 6.30) starting for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

