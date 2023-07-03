Caleb Roberts Slugs his Way to Texas League Player of the Week

Amarillo, Texas - Earlier today, Sod Poodles outfielder/catcher Caleb Roberts was named Texas League Player of the Week for June 26-July 2, the league announced.

Through four games in the current series against the Tulsa Drillers, Roberts is hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three home runs, two doubles, four RBI, and has drawn three walks. He posted a .550 OBP, 1.125 SLG, and a 1.675 OPS en route to being the first Sod Poodles position player to win Texas League Player of the Week in 2023.

The left-handed bat is currently riding a six-game hitting streak dating back to June 24 which includes an XBH in all six. He has also reached base safely in each of his last 14 games, the fourth longest active streak in the league. Roberts has scored a run in his last eight games, the longest such streak across the Texas League.

Roberts was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Roberts joins Bryce Jarvis, Chad Patrick, and Ryan Bliss as Sod Poodles who have earned Texas League honors through the first three months of the season. Jarvis was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on April 23 with Patrick being named Texas League Pitcher of the week for May 22-28. Bliss has been named Texas League Player of the Month for both April and May.

