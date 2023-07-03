Tolbert Slam in Ninth Leads NWA to 7-4 Win

Tyler Tolbert hit the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (30-44) first grand slam of the season to lift NWA to a 7-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (32-41) in the penultimate game of the series on Sunday. The two teams finish the six-game set on Monday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Wichita took an early lead, scoring four runs in the second inning to chase Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann from the game. Jeison Guzman helped NWA plate their first two runs, including a seventh-inning homer, in his return to the lineup after a stint on the IL that lasted over a month.

In the ninth with NWA trailing 4-2, Jimmy Govern drove in a run on a ground out and Parker Bates walked to load the bases. With two outs, Tolbert connected on his third home run of the week, a grand slam, to help the Naturals surge past Witchita and take a 7-4 lead.

Steven Cruz put the finishing touches on NWA's first win of the week, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

The Naturals and Wind Surge finish their series on Monday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch before Northwest Arkansas returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday to start a home series against the Arkansas Travelers.

