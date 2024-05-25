Union Remain Unbeaten On Road

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC, drawing 0-0. Both clubs remained scoreless in the first half, with the Union outshooting Charlotte six to two. In the second half, the Union registered five shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle registered four saves to help secure the hard fought point and his second clean sheet of the season. With the draw, the Union continue their unbeaten streak on the road.

The Union return home to host Toronto FC at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Charlotte FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 0

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Saturday, May 25, 2024

