Union Remain Unbeaten On Road
May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC, drawing 0-0. Both clubs remained scoreless in the first half, with the Union outshooting Charlotte six to two. In the second half, the Union registered five shots but could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle registered four saves to help secure the hard fought point and his second clean sheet of the season. With the draw, the Union continue their unbeaten streak on the road.
The Union return home to host Toronto FC at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Charlotte FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 0
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
Saturday, May 25, 2024
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024
- FC Dallas Draws 3-3 Versus Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Storm Out of BMO Field with 4-3 Victory Over Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Wins Third Straight MLS Match with 1-0 Road Win Over Atlanta United - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Fall to New York City FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Draws Nashville SC, 0-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Orlando City SC Drops 2-0 Decision to Columbus Crew - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to Los Angeles FC - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Road Point with 1-1 Tie Against D.C. United at Audi Field - Chicago Fire FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Extend Shutout Streak to Five Games in Draw Against the Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- New England Revolution Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Union Remain Unbeaten On Road - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, May 25 - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Beautiful Sights at Chase Stadium as Nearly 10,000 Fans Attend the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup Ceremony & Kickoff Match of the Tournament - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Union Remain Unbeaten On Road
- Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper Andre Blake to New Multi-Year Contract
- Carranza and Gazdag Set MLS Record for Combined Goals; Union Remain Unbeaten on Road
- Philadelphia Union Edged by New York City FC, 2-1
- Philadelphia Union Edged by Orlando City SC, 3-2