Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal
May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
MONTRÉAL, Quebec - Nashville Soccer Club held CF Montréal to a scoreless draw on the road to kick off a stretch of three matches in seven days. The Boys in Gold will look to a Wednesday clash with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium to expand their all-time May record of 11W-2L-8D.
Godoy gets 100: Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy registered 100 regular season games played as a Boy in Gold with his start tonight. Godoy has amassed 100 appearances, 80 regular season starts, 7,003 minutes, three goals and eight assists with Nashville SC.
Clean sheets: Goalkeeper Joe Willis and Nashville SC's backline kept a clean sheet on the road behind nine clearances by the backline. Tonight marked Willis's third clean sheet of the season.
Lovitz returns North: Nashville SC defender Dan Lovitz started the night's competition and registered 90 minutes against his former club. Nashville SC acquired Lovitz from CF Montréal via trade after the defender spent 2017-19 in Quebec, registering one goal and eight assists.
Next up: Nashville SC will continue its run of three matches in seven days when the club visits TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold will then return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the June 1 match, which will celebrate Pride Month, are available here.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
owns an all-time road record of 20W-27L-25D
extended its series record against CF Montréal to 5W-1L-3D all-time
is 8W-2L-7D against MLS Canadian sides (CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
is 11W-2L-8D all-time in May
is on a three-match unbeaten streak (1W-0L-2D)
Teal Bunbury is seventh among active players with 377 regular season games played
Aníbal Godoy hit 100 regular season appearances as a Boy in Gold with his 90-minute shift tonight
Jack Maher led the team with three clearances
Alex Muyl is Nashville SC's only player to appear in all 14 MLS matches in 2024
Shaq Moore recorded his fourth consecutive appearance and second start since returning from injury on May 11 at Charlotte FC
Jacob Shaffelburg led the team with seven clearances
Box score:
Nashville SC (3W-4L-7D) at CF Montréal (3W-7L-4D)
May 25, 2024 - Stade Saputo
Final score:
NSH: 0
MTL: 0
Discipline:
NSH: Aníbal Godoy (Caution) 25'
MTL: Ariel Lassiter (Caution) 28'
MTL: Joaquín Sosa (Caution) 83'
MTL: Dominik Iankov (Caution) 90' + 2
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore (Josh Bauer 77'), Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Dru Yearwood 77'), Aníbal Godoy, Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 86'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 67'), Tyler Boyd (Alex Muyl 67')
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdić, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman
MTL starters: Jonathan Sirois; Joaquin Sosa (Rida Zouhir 79'), Fernando Alvarez, Joel Waterman (George Campbell 86'), Ruan, Gabriele Corbo; Samuel Piette (C), Bryce Duke (Dominik Iankov 70'), Mathieu Choiniere; Ariel Lassiter, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (Sunusi Ibrahim 70')
Substitutes: Sebastian Breza, Victory Wanyama, Ilias Iliadis, Grayson Doody, Alessandro Biello
Match officials:
Referee: Tim Ford
AR1: Brian Dunn
AR2: Gianni Facchini
4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Tom Supple
Weather: 70 degrees, Cloudy
Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal
