LA Galaxy Play Host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, May 25
May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following a 0-0 shutout draw on the road against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 18, the LA Galaxy return home to play host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Heath Sports Park tonight, Saturday, May 25 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass ).
Tonight's match marks the 43rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 17-14-11. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 13-14-11 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Houston during the 2023 campaign, the Galaxy held a 0-1-1 record (0 GF, 3 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA played Houston to a 0-0 draw on Sept. 2, 2023. In 18 regular-season matches played at home against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 6-5-7 record. The last time LA defeated Houston at Dignity Health Sports Park, Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded a goal in a 2-1 win on April 19, 2019.
In five matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-3 (11 GF, 9 GA). Riqui Puig has four goal contributions (1 goal, 3 assists) in five matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 15
Saturday, May 25 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros (Play-By-Play); Mariano Trujillo (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)
MATCH INFO: LA vs. HOU Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on Apple TV
