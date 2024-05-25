Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed forward Ryan Carmichael on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS Next Pro team Inter Miami CF II.
Carmichael was selected by the club in December 2023 from Hofstra University as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. The 22-year-old native of Northern Ireland made 22 starts, leading Hofstra with 17 goals and recording five assists. Throughout his collegiate career, the forward made 75 appearances, tallying an impressive 46 goals and 18 assists. Carmichael was instrumental in helping Hofstra secure their third consecutive NCAA Championship title and finishes as Hofstra's second all-time leading scorer.
Notably, the striker made his MLS Next Pro debut in April 2024 and has since started all seven matches. In his 613 minutes of play, he has scored two goals and provided three assists. Additionally, Carmichael earned the Goal of Matchweek 4 honor after securing over 50% of the poll vote for his exceptional strike against Huntsville City FC in April.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.
