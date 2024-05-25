Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







MONTRÉAL, Quebec - Nashville Soccer Club held CF Montréal to a scoreless draw on the road to kick off a stretch of three matches in seven days. The Boys in Gold will look to a Wednesday clash with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium to expand their all-time May record of 11W-2L-8D.

Godoy gets 100: Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy registered 100 regular season games played as a Boy in Gold with his start tonight. Godoy has amassed 100 appearances, 80 regular season starts, 7,003 minutes, three goals and eight assists with Nashville SC.

Clean sheets: Goalkeeper Joe Willis and Nashville SC's backline kept a clean sheet on the road behind nine clearances by the backline. Tonight marked Willis's third clean sheet of the season.

Lovitz returns North: Nashville SC defender Dan Lovitz started the night's competition and registered 90 minutes against his former club. Nashville SC acquired Lovitz from CF Montréal via trade after the defender spent 2017-19 in Quebec, registering one goal and eight assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will continue its run of three matches in seven days when the club visits TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold will then return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT.

*Please note that due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Nashville SC will host its pre-match media availability for its May 29 match against FC Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28. Media wishing to attend in-person must RSVP to [email protected] by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26

Notes:

Nashville SC:

owns an all-time road record of 20W-27L-25D

extended its series record against CF Montréal to 5W-1L-3D all-time

is 8W-2L-7D against MLS Canadian sides (CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

is 11W-2L-8D all-time in May

is on a three-match unbeaten streak (1W-0L-2D)

Teal Bunbury is seventh among active players with 377 regular season games played

Aníbal Godoy hit 100 regular season appearances as a Boy in Gold with his 90-minute shift tonight

Jack Maher led the team with three clearances

Alex Muyl is Nashville SC's only player to appear in all 14 MLS matches in 2024

Shaq Moore recorded his fourth consecutive appearance and second start since returning from injury on May 11 at Charlotte FC

Jacob Shaffelburg led the team with seven clearances

Box score:

Nashville SC (3W-4L-7D) at CF Montréal (3W-7L-4D)

May 25, 2024 - Stade Saputo

Final score:

NSH: 0

MTL: 0

Discipline:

NSH: Aníbal Godoy (Caution) 25'

MTL: Ariel Lassiter (Caution) 28'

MTL: Joaquín Sosa (Caution) 83'

MTL: Dominik Iankov (Caution) 90' + 2

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore (Josh Bauer 77'), Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Dru Yearwood 77'), Aníbal Godoy, Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 86'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 67'), Tyler Boyd (Alex Muyl 67')

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdić, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman

MTL starters: Jonathan Sirois; Joaquin Sosa (Rida Zouhir 79'), Fernando Alvarez, Joel Waterman (George Campbell 86'), Ruan, Gabriele Corbo; Samuel Piette (C), Bryce Duke (Dominik Iankov 70'), Mathieu Choiniere; Ariel Lassiter, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (Sunusi Ibrahim 70')

Substitutes: Sebastian Breza, Victory Wanyama, Ilias Iliadis, Grayson Doody, Alessandro Biello

Match officials:

Referee: Tim Ford

AR1: Brian Dunn

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 70 degrees, Cloudy

Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024

