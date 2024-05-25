LAFC Wins Third Straight MLS Match with 1-0 Road Win Over Atlanta United

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) earned its 100th all-time regular season win with a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With the win, LAFC equaled the Seattle Sounders as the fastest team to reach 100 victories (excluding the 1996-99 shootout era), reaching the century mark in just 206 games.

Mateusz Bogusz scored the only goal of the game, and his career-high fifth of the season, in the 63rd minute, helping LAFC improve to 7-4-3 (24 points) on the season. Moments after Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan was sent off for tripping Bogusz just outside the penalty box, the Polish midfielder hit a right-footed free kick that deflected off the Atlanta wall and into the net, giving LAFC the lead.

The Black & Gold was able to hold on for its first-ever win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and extend its shutout streak despite losing midfielder Eduard Atuesta to a red card in the 81st minute.

LAFC and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris have put together a 301-minute MLS shutout streak, the third-longest streak in club history. LAFC has not allowed a goal in MLS play since the 59th minute on May 4 in San Jose. Including the U.S. Open Cup, LAFC has not conceded a goal in 394 total minutes.

The Black & Gold returns home to host Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, May 29, at BMO Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game is available to watch for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Fox Sports and on radio on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app, 980 La Mera Mera and Sirius FC on Sirius XM.

LAFC will host a pre-match Media Day on Tuesday, May 28, at the LAFC Performance Center on the campus of Cal State LA at 11:45 a.m. PT.

NEWS & NOTES

LAFC equaled the Seattle Sounders as the fastest team to reach 100 regular-season victories since MLS did away with shootouts in 2000 and extra time in 2003. It took LAFC 206 matches to reach the century mark in wins.

Mateusz Bogusz now has a career-high of five MLS goals in 2024.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris registered his fifth shutout of the season vs. ATL.

Lloris now owns the third-longest shutout streak among LAFC goalies in regular-season history at 301 minutes. LAFC last gave up a goal in MLS action in the 59th minute on May 4 vs. San Jose. Tyler Miller has the longest shutout streak at 388 minutes from 4/28/19 - 5/19/2019.

Including U.S. Open Cup matches, LAFC is in the midst of a 394-minute streak without conceding a goal.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.